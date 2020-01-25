Priyanka Chopra To Sara Ali Khan: Here Are The Best-dressed Celebs Of The Week

Bollywood actors are known for their voguish public appearances apart from their acting chops. While some rocked the casual outfits, others aced the look in classy shirt and pants. From Priyanka Chopra in classic formal attire to Sara Ali Khan in quirky outfits, here are the best-dressed celebrities of the week.

Best-dressed celebrities of the week:

1. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is slaying the look in the grey shirt. She has tucked it in a pair of dark shade pants. For a complete look, Chopra has tied her hair in a low bun and has accessorized statement earrings.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

The Ghost Stories actor is slaying the look in traditional attires. This week, she has donned different shades of sarees. In one of her looks, she is clad in a pink saree featuring vibrant embroidery work. In another, Janhvi Kapoor has draped a shimmery red saree. Brimming with shiny beadwork, this monotone saree is looking gorgeous on the actor. Kapoor has opted for a minimal makeup look and has sported curly hair with this look.

3. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is acing the college-goer look in this casualwear. The Simmba actor has donned a stylish white top with blue jeans. For a rounded off look, she has accessorized a funky string bracelet and a yellow headband. Recently, she also shared her picture from the sets of Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal. This candid picture is showcasing Khan’s fun side. Wearing a crop top and jeans, Sara Ali Khan is leaning on the gate and laughing out loud.

