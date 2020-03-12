Deepika Padukone, Ananya, Janhvi Are Bringing Back Lilac In Style; See Pics

In terms of fashion, celebrities are known to put their best foot forward. Over the past few months, Bollywood celebrities have been seen stepping out in lilac-coloured outfits and are acing their look just right.

From Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor and Alaya F; Bollywood's gorgeous ladies were recently spotted wearing elegant lilac gowns, dresses, sarees at various events. Here’s taking a look at how these Bollywood divas have aced the lilac-coloured outfits in style.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone opted for a lilac coloured embellished wrap gown with a feathered bottom and a plunging neckline. Deepika Padukone also opted for a similar-looking veil and dangler earrings. Check out the picture below.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt opted for a plain lilac-coloured dress. Alia Bhatt completed the look with minimal makeup, wavy hair and a lime yellow coloured heels. Check out the picture below.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra opted for a lilac coloured scallop patterned dress with tulle fabrics and petite ruffles with a sheer neckline. The actor completed the look with dewy makeup and her hair tied into a bun. Check out the picture below.

Alaya F

Alaya F opted for a lilac sleeveless sheer gown with a plunging neckline, the gown was embellished and clinched her waist with a layered ruffle bottom. Alaya F completed the look with messy hair and dewy makeup. Check out the picture below.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday opted for a lilac embellished sheer mini dress with a unique pattern. Check out the picture below.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor sported a lilac coloured embellished saree with a similarly patterned blouse. The actor completed the look with bright makeup, dangler earrings and wavy hair. Check out the picture below.

