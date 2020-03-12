The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Deepika Padukone, Ananya, Janhvi Are Bringing Back Lilac In Style; See Pics

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and many more celebrities were recently spotted wearing lilac coloured outfits. Check out their pictures here

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

In terms of fashion, celebrities are known to put their best foot forward. Over the past few months, Bollywood celebrities have been seen stepping out in lilac-coloured outfits and are acing their look just right.

From Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor and Alaya F; Bollywood's gorgeous ladies were recently spotted wearing elegant lilac gowns, dresses, sarees at various events. Here’s taking a look at how these Bollywood divas have aced the lilac-coloured outfits in style.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone opted for a lilac coloured embellished wrap gown with a feathered bottom and a plunging neckline. Deepika Padukone also opted for a similar-looking veil and dangler earrings. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt opted for a plain lilac-coloured dress. Alia Bhatt completed the look with minimal makeup, wavy hair and a lime yellow coloured heels. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra opted for a lilac coloured scallop patterned dress with tulle fabrics and petite ruffles with a sheer neckline. The actor completed the look with dewy makeup and her hair tied into a bun. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also read | Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Beyonce Will Teach You To Ace The Bishop Sleeves Right

Alaya F

Alaya F opted for a lilac sleeveless sheer gown with a plunging neckline, the gown was embellished and clinched her waist with a layered ruffle bottom. Alaya F completed the look with messy hair and dewy makeup. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday opted for a lilac embellished sheer mini dress with a unique pattern. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor's Rigorous Workout Regime Will Give Fans Major Fitness Goals

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor sported a lilac coloured embellished saree with a similarly patterned blouse. The actor completed the look with bright makeup, dangler earrings and wavy hair. Check out the picture below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Also read | Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Yellow Wardrobe And Fans Are In Love With It

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Janhvi Kapoor's 'desi' Looks For Every Occasion

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jyotiraditya Scindia
SCINDIA CHANGES PROFILE PICTURE
JDU
JDU ANNOUNCES RS POLL CANDIDATES
BCCI
BCCI ON CORONAVIRUS
Pilot
SACHIN PILOT ON SCINDIA'S CONG EXIT
MP
10,000 CONGRESS OFFICE-BEARERS QUIT
Covid-19
MUMBAI: 2 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES