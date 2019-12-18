Priyanka Chopra Jonas In 2019: All The Times When The Actor Made News This Year

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the perfect example of a self-made modern star, as her fans love to call her. She comes from a small town Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and had no background or connections in Bollywood. She won the Miss World title in 2000 and has been a part of the industry since then. Priyanka Chopra Jonas did over 50 films in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in American television shows and has even acted in Hollywood films. Here are five times the actor made headlines this year.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Times when she made it to the headlines in 2019.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas divorce rumours

Priyanka Chopra got married to an American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. They had a three-day celebration and had a Hindu and a Catholic wedding. Three months after the couple got married, there were rumours going around that the duo had filed for a divorce. However, Priyanka Chopra Jonas put an end to all the rumours by posting a happy picture with her beau.

Met Gala Event

The Met Gala event that comes around once a year has fans eagerly waiting to see their favourite celebs getting dressed in their extra best! Priyanka Chopra Jonas, however, always makes head turn with her outfits. Memes made on her outfit for the event always make their way to the internet. The diva, however, handles the situation sportingly. This year when Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned up in a bold outfit at the Met Gala, she not only made headlines but to the meme pages as well.

When she turned a fan for Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas married an American singer and would always accompany him to his music concerts. There was this one time when the actor was spotted dancing her heart out and cheering for her husband amongst the audience. Fans went crazy over this event.

Criticised for smoking

The PETA foundation had chosen Priyanka Chopra as a representative for animal cruelty. The actor had shared a video of her pleading people to not burst crackers because the animals suffered due to it. She further added that she suffered from Asthama which is why she stopped bursting crackers. However, when pictures of her vacationing on a yacht went viral, people criticised and trolled her, for the actor was seen smoking a cigar.

Her comeback to Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a comeback in Bollywood after three long years. She was seen in the film The Sky is Pink which traced the story of an 18-year-old girl who narrates the story of her parents, family and her fight with death.

