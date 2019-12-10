Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Age Is Only Discussed When The Woman Is Older

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one Indian star who has broken through the boundaries and has become an international icon. She has featured in multiple Hollywood films as well as TV shows such as Baywatch and Quantico. Priyanka also got married to the popular pop singer Nick Jonas back in December of 2018. One fact that many people bring up when discussing the relationship between Nick and Priyanka is the difference in their age. In a recent interview with a journalist, Priyanka opened up about the double standards when it came to age and relationships, saying that people seldom mention age as a factor when the man was older than the woman but always considered it when it was vice versa.

Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas and the difference in the age

Read|Priyanka Chopra's varied portrayal of emotions which won audience's hearts

In her interview, Priyanka touched upon many events that transpired in her life this year, including her controversial tweet where she supported the Indian Army. Later, she also started to discuss women rights and opened up about her own journey in the film industry. As the discussion continued, Priyanka started to talk about her relationship and marriage with pop sensation Nick Jonas.

Read|Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding: A look at some unseen pictures

For those who are unaware, Priyanka is 37 years old while Nick is 27, meaning that she is around 10 years elder to her husband. When asked if age mattered, Priyanka said that most guys marry younger women. It only becomes a conversation when it is the woman who is older. Priyanka Chopra said that it was never a conversation for herself and Nick. However, it was more of a conversation for the world than for her and Nick.

Read|Priyanka Chopra jealous as she is not at 'Jumanji' premiere with Jonas brothers

Priyanka Chopra further spoke about Nick's personality. She said that he was an old soul who was very refined and knew a lot about the world. He has also gone through a lot in his life, having had a 20-year career and living with type-1 diabetes. She added that he was just somebody that understood the world very well and had a maturity about him.

Read|Priyanka Chopra Jonas having a 'glam time' on The White Tiger set

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.