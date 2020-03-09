A Detailed Timeline Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'cold War'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas made headlines for their 'cold war' at one point in time. According to various sources, the two were not on talking terms for a long time. Priyanka and Kareena were seen in many movies together before things turned awry between them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' supposed cold war

Where it all started

Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were said to be really close and had become best of friends when they first met. While Kareena Kapoor had established herself as an actor in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas came in much later. It was reported that their catfight occurred when Kareena Kapoor Khan made fun of Priyanka Chopra's accent on a hit talk show.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Engaged To Neelam Upadhyaya? Read Details

Movie face-off

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were seen together in the movie Aitraaz. While Kareena Kapoor played the role of Akshay Kumar's wife in the film, Priyanka Chopra Jonas played the role of Akshay Kumar's ex-girlfriend in the film. Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a negative role in the film and received a lot of appreciation for her role.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas managed to bag a few awards for the movie, and this reportedly miffed Kareena Kapoor Khan as her role was completely ignored in the film. Though Kareena Kapoor Khan was an established actor while Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a newcomer, it was reported that Priyanka's role was more appreciated, which strained their friendship further.

Also Read: Here's Ishita Kumar's Parents' Message For Their Daughter After Wedding With Siddharth Chopra Gets Called Off

Talk show

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were seen together on one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, in the previous season. However, in an earlier season, they had come separately. Kareena Kapoor Khan that if she had to ask Priyanka a question what would it be, as a part of her rapid-fire round. Kareena Kapoor jokingly replied that she would ask Priyanka Chopra Jonas where she got her accent from.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had sportingly replied that she got it from the same place where Kareena's boyfriend had got his from. Although this had become quite a popular controversy, the two were seen chilling and later enjoying their time, shutting down all rumours.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor On Instagram? The 'almost-official Account' Posts An Update; Details Inside

Also Read: Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Finally On Instagram? Read Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.