Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Finally On Instagram? Read Details Inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be one of the most social celebrities in the Bollywood film industry. Yet, the actor has no accounts whatsoever on any social media. It is very surprising for fans as Kareena has never shied away from sharing her personal life.

Is Kareena Kapoor on Instagram?

Kareena Kapoor Khan might not have an official account, but fans have pointed out one account that seems cryptic and suspicious. This account is under the name of @kareenakapoorkhan. It has no profile picture. The account is followed by 50.4K followers and they are increasing by the second. What is curious is that the official accounts of designers Manish Malhotra and Tanya Ghavri also follow this mysterious account.

The account is also followed by the official fan page account of Kareena Kapoor Khan. This account is the window for the fans to Kareena Kapoor Khan's life. Even though this account gives every news of the actor to the fans, it will be interesting to see Kareena Kapoor herself posting pictures of her family and her movies. Currently, the account has zero posts and it also does not follow any other account.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Good Newwz. The movie also starred Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It was directed by Raj Mehta. Kareena played the role of Deepti Batra.

Angrezi Medium is the next venture of Kareena Kapoor Khan. It stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal. It is directed by Homi Adajania. Angrezi Medium will have Kareena play a cop role.

