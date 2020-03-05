Kareena Kapoor On Instagram? The 'almost-official Account' Posts An Update; Details Inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most social celebrities in the entertainment industry. In today’s time, when social media is a huge part of being a celebrity to stay connected with their fans, Kareena somehow has always been seen refraining from it. The actor has though, always stopped to pose for paparazzi, but for some reason has not interacted with fans on social media nor has social media presence, until recently.

There have been rumours doing the rounds on the internet which claim that the fashion icon, Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined Instagram. An Instagram handle named @kareenakapoorkhan was seen being followed by celebrity designers, stylists and photographers. The account had no posts and caught the attention of her fans who started wondering if their favourite actor has joined social media.

Is Kareena Kapoor on Instagram?

The most recent activity that took place on the account has fanned the curiosity among her fans further and has raised their curiosity. A post on the Instagram handle @KareenaKapoorKhan has been uploaded, which accounts for its first-ever post on the page. In the post, a cat is walking in and out of the camera frame and the caption reads “coming soon” which could mean that if the rumours are true, then it would be revealed very soon whose account is it. Check out the post below.

First post from the account on Instagram

On the work front:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Good Newwz and is now waiting for the release of her upcoming film, Angrezi Medium, set to hit theatres on March 20. According to reports, after Angrezi Medium, she will be seen next in Dharma Production film, Takht. Takht is a period drama film and stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

