Priyanka Chopra Stuns In A Ravishing Pink Outfit At Golden Globes 2020 With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra began her career when she was merely 18 by winning the Miss World pageant in 2000. Over the years, she has earned global recognition for her versatile acting across Bollywood and Hollywood, charity work, entrepreneurship, and more. She is an exceptional actor with great elegance and poise. Time and again, Priyanka has surprised her fans with her fashionable avatar and style statements.

Priyanka Chopra grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the Golden Globes 2020 with her ravishing outfit. The actor oozed elegance and glamour in a body-hugging gown alongside husband Nick Jones. The duo arrived hand-in-hand at the award function with Nick looks dapper too. Her formfitting gown featured an off-shoulder neckline. Priyanka accessorised her outfit with a statement diamond necklace and earrings. Regardless to say, she and Nick were one of the best-dressed couples at Golden Globes 2020.

Priyanka kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup and red lips. Nick Jonas opted for a black formal suit for the event. He paired his outfit with a white shirt and black tie. Nick completed his look by wearing black formal shoes.

