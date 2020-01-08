Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Winter Outfits That You Must Check Out

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most famous Indian film actors. Chopra's last Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink struck a chord with the audience and received a mixed review from critics. She was also a part of the American series Quantico that received some great appreciation all across the globe.

The young girl who once started as a model years ago had no idea she would become a famous actress one day. Chopra is famous for a number of Bollywood films like The Sky Is Pink, Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Krish, Don, Aitraaz and many more. The Desi girl has won a million hearts with her charming persona and clean dance moves.

Priyanka's style is another reason that sets her apart from other actresses. Listed below are some of Priyanka Chopra's best winter outfits that you must check out:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram: Best winter outfits

The rather fashionable actress beats the chilly weather with her beanies and puffer jackets. Chopra is seen pulling off great sneakers and hooded fur jackets. She enjoys her vacation in the winter season with beau Nick Jonas. Chopra looks great in warm sweaters and cozy jackets.

