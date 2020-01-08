The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Winter Outfits That You Must Check Out

Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra, apart from her acting skills, is known for her style. Read on to see her best winter outfits that shall have you packing up for a trip.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most famous Indian film actors. Chopra's last Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink struck a chord with the audience and received a mixed review from critics. She was also a part of the American series Quantico that received some great appreciation all across the globe.

The young girl who once started as a model years ago had no idea she would become a famous actress one day. Chopra is famous for a number of Bollywood films like The Sky Is Pink, Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Krish, Don, Aitraaz and many more. The Desi girl has won a million hearts with her charming persona and clean dance moves.

Priyanka's style is another reason that sets her apart from other actresses. Listed below are some of Priyanka Chopra's best winter outfits that you must check out:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram: Best winter outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

The rather fashionable actress beats the chilly weather with her beanies and puffer jackets. Chopra is seen pulling off great sneakers and hooded fur jackets. She enjoys her vacation in the winter season with beau Nick Jonas. Chopra looks great in warm sweaters and cozy jackets.

READ:Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra And Alia Bhatt Would Get Along Well; Read To Know Why

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

READ:Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Pink Outfits That Are Perfect For Your Next Party Look

READ:Priyanka Chopra Avoids Hubby Nick Jonas' Kiss At The Golden Globes 2020; Here's Why

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
