Priyanka Chopra Jonas Expresses Gratitude To Nurses, Thanks Them For Their Services

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and the officials are doing every bit in their authority to control the local transmission of the Coronavirus. On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities like Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, too, have come out in support of the frontline workers, who are facing the brunt of the on-going global catastrophe. Recently, on World Nurses Day, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave a shoutout to the nurses, who have been working endlessly to curb the spread of the virus. Read details.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to give a shoutout to all the nurses over the world, as she shared a graffiti picture on her story. Priyanka Chopra wrote: “To all the nurses all over the world, Thank you so much for your service. Mural by @tristaneaton. #InternationalNursesDay.” The actor also added a ‘Thank You’ sticker on Instagram to her story. Take a look:

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her official Twitter handle to share a tweet, in which the actor requested the citizens across the globe to avoid spreading rumours about Coronavirus. Adding to the same, the actor remarked that misinformation during a health crisis can leave people unprotected and can also spread fear and panic among them. Moreover, the actor remarked that knowing the facts about Coronavirus is key to protecting people. With the tweet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also requested fans to visit the UNICEF website, to learn about the virus. Take a look:

Misinformation during a health crisis can leave us unprotected, spread fear & panic. Knowing the facts is key to protecting yourself & your family. Visit the @UNICEF website for reliable information on how to talk to children about #coronavirus: https://t.co/jeEBZXBeWn #COVID19 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 17, 2020

What's next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel. If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actor or the makers, it would be exciting to witness Priyanka portray an astronaut.

