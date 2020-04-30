Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals What 'siesta Time' Looks Like In Chopra-Jonas House

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently self-quarantined with husband Nick Jonas at her home in Los Angeles, California. Now that the adorable couple is cooped indoors due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Priyanka is making the most of her time spending quality moments with Nick and her dogs. The Sky Is Pink actor, on April 29, gave fans a sneak peek into what Chopra Jonas house looks like on a lazy afternoon.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' ‘siesta time'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps fans enthralled with her day to day updates on social media. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a sneak peek into what the afternoon nap time looks like at the Chopra Jonas household. In the picture, her two pet dogs - Gino and Diana are seen fast asleep together while maintaining their distance from each other on the couch. PeeCee's caption on the post read, "It’s siesta time at the Chopra Jonas house. #socialdistancing". Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram post here:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who worked with Irrfan Khan in the 2011 thriller 7 Khoon Maaf, shared a still from the movie and paid tribute to the latter on Wednesday. "The world will always remember your legacy, Irrfan Khan. You fought like a warrior. Rest in peace, my friend. My condolences to the family," Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, at the age of 53 due to a colon infection after he was admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

