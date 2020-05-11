Priyanka Chopra Jonas Enjoys Cuddles With Her Dog While Soaking Up Some Sunlight

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been spending her quarantine with beau Nick Jonas and their dogs Gino and Diana. The duo often posts pictures with their dogs playing around and cuddling. Adding one more to the list, Priyanka Chopra recently posted another picture where she was seen soaking sunlight with Gino and Diana.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted an adorable picture where the actor was seen lying down on her couch with her dogs. She was seen enjoying some sunlight while she cuddles with her dogs. Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning as she wore a beautiful lavender top with floral print and completed her look with black sunglasses. As seen in the picture, Diana is giving her company as she is seen sleeping in the picture, while on the other hand, Gino is busy glancing at something. The actor posted the picture with a cute caption, “Sunshine is better with cuddles❤️❤️. @ginothegerman @diariesofdiana”.

In the recent past, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a beautiful candid picture with her dog Gino where she was seen hugging her pet. The actor was seen wearing a multi-coloured knitted sweater and looked gorgeous as she sported a messy bun. She posted the picture with a caption, "I promise Gino loves my cuddles. @ginothegerman". Take a look.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

