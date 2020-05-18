Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'feels Blessed' As She Soaks Up Some Sun With 'hat & Cherry Lip'

While officials are leaving no stone unturned to keep citizens engaged by re-airing age-old popular shows during the lockdown period, Bollywood celebrities, too, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture on Instagram, which would make you want to soak up some sun right away. Read details.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steps Out For The First Time In Two Months, Shares Picture

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture, which features the actor soaking up some sun in LA amid the lockdown. As seen in the picture shared, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen donning a crochet white crop-top sweater, which is teamed with a hat. Leaving her flocks open, Priyanka Chopra Jonas complemented her look with a pair of black shades and cherry lips. With the picture shared, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote: “Feeling blessed. The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... it’s a good day. ☀️”. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Spend Some Quality Time Amid Lockdown; See Pic

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Expresses Gratitude To Nurses, Thanks Them For Their Services

What's next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actor or the makers, it would be exciting to witness Priyanka portray an astronaut. Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the films revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Spend Some Quality Time Amid Lockdown; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.