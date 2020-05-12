Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Spend Some Quality Time Amid Lockdown; See Pic

The couples of the celebrity fraternity are keeping their fans entertained with their daily life amid COVID-19 lockdown. One such power couple is Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. The duo has been updating their fans about their quarantine activities and fun. Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas enjoyed some quality time with each other in a quirky way.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some pictures on her Instagram story. In the first picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are seen enjoying some quality time as they keep their legs over each other. The actor also shared another picture of the fireplace with some ice cubes lying around the fireplace. In the first picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas tagged Nick Jonas and put some love emoticons in the picture while in the second picture she wrote, “Fire and Ice”.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently, also posted an adorable picture where the actor was seen lying down on her couch with her dogs. She was seen enjoying some sunlight while she cuddles with her dogs. Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning as she wore a beautiful lavender top with floral print and completed her look with black sunglasses. As seen in the picture, Diana is giving her company as she is seen sleeping in the picture, while on the other hand, Gino is busy glancing at something. The actor posted the picture with a cute caption, “Sunshine is better with cuddles❤️❤️. @ginothegerman @diariesofdiana”.

In the recent past, Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a picture with Nick Jonas where she was seen wearing a beautiful saree, getting all dolled up with a bold makeup look. The actor also added accessories to amp up her look. On the other hand, Nick Jonas kept it casual with white pullover and bottoms. She wrote, "Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone. ❤️ @nickjonas."

