Priyanka Chopra Takes Sonali Bendre On Her Life's Journey With Memoir 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir Unfinished was finally launched on February 9 and the actor is more than elated, as is evident in her virtual book tour. On Thursday, actor Sonali Bendre had an interview with Priyanka Chopra on her memoir Unfinished which became a New York Times best-seller for the second straight week since its release. In the interview, Priyanka talked about how she came about writing her memoir, about her childhood life, professional choices including her 20 years in Bollywood.

Sonali Bendre chats with Priyanka Chopra on her memoir Unfinished

Sharing the interview, Sonali Bendre first revealed what she took away from Priyanka's book. She praised Priyanka for revealing her childhood in more details and was awe-struck by what the actor had to say about her experiences in boarding school. When Sonali asked Priyanka which experience of schooling she found better, Priyanka said, "I prefer the mixture of cultures, as it helped me to be the person I am today." While Priyanka cherished the moments of her boarding school but when she came to the USA, she wanted to "prove" that she was the "better kid".

Priyanka also quipped that she moves on from bad experiences quicky, to which Sonali disagreed, citing the book. Sonali said, "I would love to gift this book to my children and family as it is so inspirational." Sonali asked Priyanka what she had to say about her mental health, especially during these tough times. Priyanka said that her work keeps her busy, but sometimes it is too "overwhelming" as her work pressure increased along with her fame. She said, "In order to keep my mind off work, I would do little things, like talk to friends, hang out, all the small things, really".

Bendre also asked about Priyanka's past relationships and the journey that led her to Nick Jonas. She revealed that instead of focusing on other people, she started to look internally within herself. Her self realisation led her to Nick Jonas, she claims. Sonali also asked Priyanka about carving opportunities for herself in Hollywood. The Baywatch actor said her experience in Indian movies helped her to really navigate her career in opportunities, but she said a lot has to be done for the representation of South Asian actors in movies. In her final question, Sonali asked about what was different writing a book in comparison to writing movies. She said, "When I'm talking I don't have a full stop. Similarly, I like to write long sentences and keep going at it". Priyanka also shared some of her favourite books for fans to read.

