DYK Priyanka Chopra Jonas Almost Played 'Umraao Jaan' Instead Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

It has been over fourteen years since the release of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Umraao Jaan. The film, which was once considered to be one of J.P Dutta's magnum opuses, is still talked about to this day as a result of its songs, individual performances and set designs. But, did you know that at one point in time, Priyanka Chopra (Who is now Priyanka Chopra Jonas) who was going to be seen playing the film's central character? That very episode is being revisited through this article.

The time when Priyanka Chopra Jonas almost played Umraao Jaan:

A well-known reporter who goes by the name of Subhash K Jha, quite recently, through an article on SpotBoyE, spoke about the time when Priyanka Chopra almost played the iconic part in J.P Dutta's retelling of the film. While expanding on the same, the journalist was also seen revealing that as soon as she got the news of her casting, she slipped into an intense preparation mode as she started to read up on the time period that Umraao Jaan was based in and had started taking Kathak lessons for the dance sequence. But, as per the report, before she could even see the set of the film on the first day of shooting, the makers of Umraao Jaan cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan instead. The final parts of the report written by the journalist saw him recounting the time when Priyanka received the news and was thoroughly disappointed because of it, which was followed by a call from none other than Priyanka Chopra's now late father to the journalist, who wanted to know the reason behind J.P Dutta's sudden change of heart. This is a question that Subhash K Jha had no answer for. The very final section of the report saw Jha implying that the scores were eventually settled as Priyanka Chopra replaced the Umraao Jaan star in Rohan Sippy's Pocket Maar, a film which was renamed Bluffmaster! later on.

About Priyanka Chopra's movies:

Priyanka Chopra's debut movie was the Sunny Deol-starrer The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy, a film that saw her play the character of Shaheen Zakaria. Since then, she has gone on to work with a myriad of Bollywood A-listers right up until the time she landed the character of Alex Parrish on ABC Network's Thriller/Drama series, Quantico, which aired from 2015 to 2018. As far as the recent slate of Priyanka Chopra's movies is concerned, she was last seen in The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, both of which are Netflix original films. More details regarding her future projects will be revealed as and when they are made available.

