'Unfinished': Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Vijay Made A 'lasting Impression' On Her

Even before Priyanka Chopra Jonas' highly-anticipated memoir 'Unfinished' released on February 9, 2021, it has been receiving an overwhelming response by the masses and now, the reviews are no different. In her memoir, the 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood opened up about her debut film alongside Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, i.e. 2002's Tamil film Thamizhan. In Unfinished, PeeCee revealed how Vijay's "humility" and "generosity" with his fans made a lasting impression on her.

Priyanka Chopra speaks about the example her first-ever co-star set for her

In Priyanka Chopra's memoir, The White Tiger actor has made some shocking revelations about being disgusted by a director's behaviour to being asked to get a few surgeries by a filmmaker. However, along with opening up about her negative experiences in the showbiz, Priyanka also shed some light on how some of her peers have had a positive impact on her and her almost two-decade-long acting career. As all the ardent fans of the global star might already know that soon after winning the title of Miss World in 2000, she was roped in to play the female lead alongside Thalapathy Vijay in the Tamil action-drama, Thamizhan.

In her newly-released memoir, the beloved wife of Nick Jonas revealed how the Kollywood star made a "lasting impression" on her. She wrote, "Vijay’s humility and his generosity with fans made a lasting impression on me". For the unversed, the film had director Majith at its helm and in addition to acting in the film, Priyanka also sang a song titled Ullathai Killathe in Thamizhan, composed by D Imman.

The Sky is Pink actor also revealed that almost over a decade later when she was in New York City to shoot for her American TV show Quantico, she realised what example Vijay set for her on the sets of her debut film. Elaborating further on the same, she shared how fans flocked to get a photo with her when they realised she was shooting in NYC and stated that's when she realised her learning from the eight-time Vijay Award-winning actor. She wrote, "As I stood and took pictures with them through my lunch break, I thought about my very first co-actor ever and the example he’d set."

Meanwhile, here's a sneak-peek into Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished:

