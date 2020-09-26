Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares 'inspiring' Stories; Ginsburg, Lt Shivangi Singh In Tow

Recently, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle to list out a few stories which inspired her week. In a series of Instagram story snippets, Priyanka Chopra spoke about the statue of the fearless girl, Indian flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, Nasa’s ‘first woman on moon’ announcement, and more. Read more details.

The statue of the Fearless Girl

Priyanka Chopra shared a story of the statue of the Fearless Girl, which honours the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as it dons a white lace collar. Explaining why the story inspired her, Priyanka Chopra Jonas elaborated that Ginsburg and Justice Sandra donned the collar, to highlight that a woman would never wear a black robe, which is designed for a man. Take a look:

India's flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh

In her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra Jonas mentioned that Indian lieutenant Shivangi Singh created history by being the first woman pilot to be recruited in Rafale’s Golden Arrow squadron. More so, Jonas explained that Shivangi was previously flying MiG 20 and MiG 20 (Bison) and has now been appointed to join a new squadron, which is based in Ambala. The actor also mentioned that many of her family members live in Ambala. Take a look:

Nasa’s ‘first woman on moon’ announcement

Priyanka Chopra also shared Nasa’s plan to send women astronauts to the moon by 2024. Priyanka added that no man has been on the moon since 1972 and now, due to new technologies, space researchers will get an opportunity to explore new regions. Take a look:

Priyanka shares Rudra Rana’s story

In her next story snippet, Priyanka Chopra shared the story of an Indian school teacher, Rudra Rana, who hails from Chhattisgarh’s Korea district in India. The actor added that Rudra travels miles on his bike with a blackboard strapped around to educate the local students in community classes. Take a look:

On the professional front

It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel. If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes.

