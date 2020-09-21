Priyanka Chopra Jonas Stuns In Sun-kissed Selfie, Says 'Far Be The Evil Eye'

On Sunday night, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram and posted a stunning sun-kissed selfie of herself. As seen in the picture, the actor sat in her car and enjoyed the sunlight. Not to miss her quirky black frame that stole the show. PeeCee also wore a nude lip shade and left her hair open.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "à¤šà¤¶à¥à¤®à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¥‚à¤°: Far be the evil eye." (Chashme Baddur) Priyanka's Instagram post garnered a lot of attention on the internet as fans gushed to comment on it. A user wrote, "Beautiful you, love your lip shade."

An amused fan called Priyanka 'gorgeous goddess'. Whereas, her The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar Rao dropped stars and hearts on Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram post. Kandhe Ka Woh Til actor Zaara Yesmin and many others dropped fire emotions on the post.

Priyanka Chopra took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a video that gave a glimpse of her presence at the Emmys 2016. In the slow-motion clip, the actor twirled in her red Jason Wu gown. The 38-year-old posted the video just hours ahead of the 72nd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards. Priyanka Chopra attended the Emmys in 2016 and 2017. The caption on her post read, "Good luck to all the nominees this evening! #throwback #Emmys."

Soon, her post was flooded with love. Cole Walliser wrote, "Oh my!! One of my favourite GlamBOTs I ever shot!! Wish we could have done it again today Priyanka! Next time." Nargis Fakhri also dropped an endearing comment on the video. Take a look at Priyanka's throwback video below.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She will now be seen in the upcoming Netflix film titled The White Tiger. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, along with Priyanka. Apart from a Bollywood film, Priyanka Chopra will also appear in two Hollywood films, We Can be Heroes and The Matrix 4.

