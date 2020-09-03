Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Sunkissed Picture Enjoying The 'Last Few Days Of Summer'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always proved that she's a complete diva with all of her Instagram posts. From candid pictures to sun-kissed pictures, she surely knows how to slay in all. Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a picture of herself soaking under the summer sun.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a sizzling sun-kissed picture

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture of herself soaking under the summer sun. Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a one-strip frill dress with floral prints on it. She kept her makeup minimal and went for a brown nude shade lipstick. She wore a pair of simple loop earrings that had a pearl in it. She completed her entire look with those dramatic shades as she posed for a picture.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas tied her golden streaked hair in a messy low bun, with a few strands of hair falling on her face, making her look gorgeous. Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned her picture as, “The last few days of summer" (sic), clearly stating that she will be missing summer, and her summer outfits.

Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri commented under Priyanka Chopra Jonas' picture, telling her it was a wonderfully shot picture. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas also left a heart under the latter's picture. Apart from the actor's celebrity friends, a lot of fans also commented under her picture.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will star in a Netflix film, The White Tiger. The film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s book with the same name. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao. The White Tiger follows an extraordinary journey of a man who becomes a successful entrepreneur, from a tea-shop worker. She will also be a part of two Holywood movies We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. We Can Be Heroes is an American superhero film and a sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and LavaGirl.

