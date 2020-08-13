Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shows Her 'wanderlust' In Recent Insta Picture

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning sunkissed picture of herself, which features the actor gazing out from her car. Captured by her relative Divya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen donning a baby pink flower printed outfit.

Accessorising her look with a pair of platinum earrings, Priyanka went for the minimal makeup look and tied her hair behind in a bun. Take a look at the picture shared:

The actor captioned her picture as ‘Wanderlust’. Soon after the picture was uploaded, ardent PeeCee fans rushed to the comment section and dropped in some heartwarming messages for the actor. Take a look at how fans reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s sunkissed picture:

Priyanka recently made it to the news, when she congratulated Joe Biden’s vice presidential electorate Kamala Harris for becoming the first person of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket. In her post, Chopra mentioned that it was a ‘historical and transformational’ moment for all Black women, and South Asian women. Take a look at the post:

What's next for Priyanka?

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4.

It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel. If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark her fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the films revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles.

(Image credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram)

