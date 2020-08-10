Priyanka Chopra's Challenge To Anushka's Games; Lockdown Ideas To Spend Time With Partner

Be it fashion or lifestyle, the reel and real lives of Bollywood actors often give inspiration. Fans look up to these stars for fashion, relationship inspiration. Each time celebs share photographs with their partners on social media or step out hand-in-hand, the fans are bound to go crazy. Fans also often look up to them for ideas as to how to spend time with their partners. Take a look at the celebrity-approved ideas of spending time with your partner amid lockdown.

Celeb-inspired ways of spending time with your partner amid lockdown

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

(Image Credit: Nick Jonas IG)

As many celebs took the Safe Hands challenge to raise awareness about the right method of washing hands, Priyanka Chopra and her partner Nick Jonas got on board too. A few months back, Priyanka gave a tutorial on how to wash hands. In the clip, she was also singing a song written by her husband, Nick Jonas.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

In the past few days, Padmaavat actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have got all eyes on them, because of their regular social media PDA. But while the actors have been up to a lot of stuff individually, the adorable couple is also taking out time and working out together. Moreover, Ranveer Singh has often posted photographs and videos of their workout sessions on his Instagram handle.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are often seen giving couple goals with their amazing photoshoots. But while there's a lot to talk about them, the one thing they have left their fans impressed with is how they often play board games together and enjoy family time. The Zero actor had once shared a photograph revealing that Virat won the game of monopoly they played together.

Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who are living together amid lockdown, are spending quality moments together. One of their cute moments was when Kriti made her beau give her a head massage. This is something that many couples could try amid the lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

One might have different favourites and an inclination towards different genres. But one can always spend some quality time reading with their partner. The same seems to be the case with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who often pick up different books to read and end up spending time together.

