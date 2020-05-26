Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Nick Jonas For 'incredible' Life; Shares Their First Picture

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her Instagram handle to share the very first picture she had clicked with husband, Nick Jonas to celebrate the second anniversary of their first date. As seen in the picture shared, Nick Jonas can be seen clicking a selfie, while Priyanka Chopra holds a pout face. Take a look at the picture:

Also Read | Mallika Sherawat Reminisces The Good Old Cannes Days After Priyanka Chopra Jonas

As seen in the picture, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can be seen donning the same head cap. While Priyanka Chopra kept it breezy by donning a red-printed gown, Nick Jonas opted for a simple grey hoodie and a black leather jacket. With the picture shared, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote: “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gets A Lovely Gift Basket From John Legend's Wife Chrissy Teigen

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas, too, celebrated the occasion with an unmissable picture, which features the couple sporting cowboy hats. With the picture shared, Nick Jonas wrote: “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you, babe. Happy two years.” Take a look at the picture:

What's next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pays Tribute To 'fallen Heroes' On Memorial Day In A Heartfelt Post

If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the films revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gets A Lovely Gift Basket From John Legend's Wife Chrissy Teigen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.