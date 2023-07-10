Priyanka Chopra’s Sister-in-law Danielle Jonas Says She Feels ‘less Than' Her

Priyanka Chopra is married to Jonas Brothers’ fame, Nick Jonas. She is also related to Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. In a new interview, Danielle Jonas opened up about the struggles of having famous sisters-in-law.

3 things you need to know

Danielle Jonas is the sister-in-law of Priyanka Chopra.

The two are married to Kevin and Nick Jonas respectively.

Priyanka will star in the upcoming movie Heads of State.

Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law admits she is ‘different’

Danielle Jonas, who is married to the eldest Jonas brother Kevin, was a speaker on the LadyGang podcast. She revealed that not being a famous celebrity like Priyanka and Sophie has made it "work better" for her as she is not trying to "fight for the celebrity status". However, talking about the downside of this, she mentioned, “The two boys (Joe and Nick) married somebody who, they're actresses, they're out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I'm Danielle, and it's hard."

(Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with Sophie and Danielle and called them the 'J-Sisters' | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

For the unversed, Kevin, Nick and Joe are the three Jonas brothers. While Kevin is married to Danielle, both Nick and Joe are married to actresses. Joe is married to the Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Why Danielle Jonas feels she is ‘lesser than’ her sisters-in-law

For the podcast, Danielle appeared with her husband Kevin. She mentioned that she has a ‘love-hate’ relationship with her career. The former actress revealed that she feels her identity is reduced to being the wife of Kevin and that she wants to do something more. She expressed her desire to be like the other girls and added, “Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

(Priyanka Chopra poses with the Jonas brothers and their wives | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Kevin Jonas weighed in on the matter as well. Supporting his wife, he mentioned that even he feels different from his brothers as they all have a solo career in music and acting apart from the band. He also told her that it is only natural for people to compare her with the women who are around her.

Priyanka Chopra married into the Jonas family in 2018. The actress shares a close bond with her sisters-in-law and is often spotted at concerts and on family vacations with them. The Citadel actress had previously shared that since she never had a sister, it is nice to have Danielle and Sophie around.