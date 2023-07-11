Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Romantic Vacation On Cruise With Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a cruise for a vacation with her family. In a new photo, the actress shared a glimpse into her holiday. She is working on her next Hollywood project Heads of State and has been taking time off from work to spend some quality time with her daughter Malti and husband.

3 things you need to know

Priyanka was last seen in the web series Citadel.

She has been busy shooting in the UK for her upcoming film opposite John Cena and Idris Elba.

The actress has been spending time all over Europe with Nick and their daughter.

Priyanka Chopra gives a sneak peek into her holiday

The Citadel actress took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her vacation. She posted a picture of her daughter Malti Marie in a floral outfit and sunglasses while enjoying her time on the yacht. Along with the photos, she wrote, "Angel".

(Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of Malti glancing over the sea, while Nick Jonas shared his selfie from the yacht)

Not just Priyanka, but her husband Nick Jonas also gave a sneak peek into the holiday. Talking to his Instagram stories, the singer-songwriter shared a selfie of himself against the backdrop of the sea. Along with the photo, he wrote, "I got vacation eyes." Priyanka seemed to have the camera duties as pictures of the actress from the holiday have not surfaced yet.

Priyanka Chopra’s family time

The actress often takes breaks from her work life to spend quality time with her family. She did the same recently when she took a break from shooting for her film Heads of State in London. She took to Instagram to share photos from her Liverpool vacation with Nick Jonas, their daughter and other family members.

(Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took a vacation in UK in June | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Nick’s parents and Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra also joined the couple on vacation. The actress shared a picture of Malti from a train and a snap from the time she enjoyed swimming in a tub. She shared several candid moments of her one-year-old daughter and wrote in the caption, "Magic #family." On the work front, after spy thriller series Citadel and Love Again, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State.