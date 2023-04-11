Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Glimpse Of First Easter Celebration With Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had an intimate Easter celebration this year with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in London. The American singer-actor recently took to his social media handles to share a glimpse of his Easter celebration with the caption, "Happy Easter."

In the first photo, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a candid moment together, all smiles. The proud parents were seen looking at their daughter with admiration as she played with her doll. While Nick wore a printed co-ord set, the Citadel actress complemented him in a printed off-white shirt and trousers. Malti Marie on the other hand looked cute in a dress with a matching headband.

In the next photo, Nick Jonas shared their Easter lunch menu. The couple's lunch included delicacies such as tiger milk, roasted ham, and lamb for the main course, while their dessert included salted caramel fudge. Fans also got a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick's lunch table that was decorated with candles and Easter eggs.

As soon as the Jumanji actor posted the photos, fans took to the comments section to wish them. A fan commented on the post, "Me blowing up the pic to read the menu cause I’m nosey lol Happy Resurrection! Hope you and your beautiful family enjoyed."

Check out the post below:

Priyanka shares Easter celebration pictures with Malti Marie

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of photos with her daughter Malti from their Easter celebrations. In the first photo, Malti wore a T-shirt that had 'Malti Marie's first Easter' printed in black on it. In the other photos, the little one was seen twinning with her mother in a mirror selfie and relishing on the chocolate Easter eggs. Malti Marie was also captured by her mother Priyanka playing on a sofa as Panda and Gino accompanied her in the lawn area.

Check the post below:

A few days ago, Priyanka went to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with Malti before leaving for London to seek blessings from God. The Bajirao Mastani actress arrived in India to attend the NMACC gala and Citadel promotions.