Priyanka Chopra On Rumours During Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Misinformation Can Spread Panic'

Coronavirus is an epidemic that has infected more than 1,80,000 people worldwide and has now reached India, as the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply from 6 to 125 over a period of three weeks. While the officials in the capital, New Delhi, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities too, are leaving no stone unturned to voice awareness on social media platforms.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared a tweet, through which the actor addressed the issue of misinformation and requested the citizens to avoid the spread of baseless rumours. Here are the details.

Priyanka Chopra on the issue of misinformation during COVID-19 outbreak

While the world is dealing with Coronavirus, plenty of information are being bombarded on social media platforms about the disease and how to take precaution for it. However, some of this information is baseless, which have now stormed the internet. Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her official Twitter handle to share a tweet, in which the actor requested the citizens across the globe to avoid spreading rumours about Coronavirus.

Adding to the same, the actor remarked that misinformation during a health crisis can leave people unprotected and can also spread fear and panic among them. Moreover, the actor remarked that knowing the facts about Coronavirus is key to protecting people. With the tweet, Priyanka Chopra also requested fans to visit the UNICEF website, to learn about the virus. Take a look:

Misinformation during a health crisis can leave us unprotected, spread fear & panic. Knowing the facts is key to protecting yourself & your family. Visit the @UNICEF website for reliable information on how to talk to children about #coronavirus: https://t.co/jeEBZXBeWn #COVID19 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 17, 2020

We're all in this together. Let’s stay informed and do what we can to help stop the spread of #Covid19. Learn more with @GlblCtzn or visit the link in my bio. #coronavirus @WHO #who pic.twitter.com/zDtfy1F6js — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 14, 2020

Bollywood celebrities on Coronavirus

