Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Dealing With Break-up In 2016, Says, 'felt Lonely And Sad'

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas officially turned author on Thursday with the release of her first book, Unfinished: A Memoir, which she described as "honest, raw and vulnerable". Talking about dealing with a break-up in 2016, Chopra in her book wrote that she felt 'lonely, sad, and isolated'.

In the spring of 2016, Chopra moved to New York to shoot for Quantico and was dealing with heartbreak and her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra's death, in 2013. According to E! News, Priyanka put on around 9 kgs, couldn't sleep at night, and stopped going out except for work. In her memoir, she wrote, "When I wasn't feeling numb, I felt lonely, sad, and isolated. No one understood what was going on inside me because I didn't tell anyone," not even her mother, Madhu Chopra. "All I wanted was to spend time alone, until finally, finally, I was tired of being sad," she wrote further.

Priyanka Chopra opens up on viral photo with PM Modi in memoir, says 'outrage baffled me'

The memoir promises to offer insights into Priyanka Chopra Jonas' childhood in India, her formative teenage years in the US. Her return to India resulted in the newcomer to the pageant world, against all odds, winning the national and international beauty competitions Miss India and Miss World that launched her global acting career.

The 38-year-old star behind over 60 Bollywood and Hollywood films and shows revealed that her very endeavour into the world of non-fiction came to fruition in the coronavirus pandemic lockdown last year. "It took about two years, but I predominantly wrote it during quarantine the six months that I was home last year. It gave me the time for the first time in life to be in one place", said Chopra Jonas.

Whether reflecting on her nomadic early years or the challenges she has faced as she doggedly pursued her calling on a global stage, Chopra Jonas says she has tried to share both her challenges and triumphs in the memoir.

Nick Jonas comments on wife Priyanka's 'early dating life', shares 'just funny to read it'

The end result is a book, published by the Michael Joseph imprint, which covers her dual-continent 20-year-long career as an actor and producer and her work as a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.