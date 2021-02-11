Nick Jonas Comments On Wife Priyanka's 'early Dating Life', Shares 'just Funny To Read It'

Actress Priyanka Chopra who successfully donned the cap of an author recently after releasing her memoir, Unfinished took to Twitter and shared a video with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. Nick who shared his reviews on the memoir. He was also excited to read about his wife’s early dating life. The actress shared a video from the virtual tour of her book with husband Nick where the Sucker singer said, “Some of the stuff about, to be totally real, your early dating life, and your high school crushes... We've spoken about it, but it's just funny to read it."

Nick Jonas on Priyanka Chopra's dating life

On hearing Nick’s views, Priyanka started blushing and could not control her laughter. She captioned the post and wrote, “Leave it to @nickjonas to get straight to the good stuff." Nick said that imagining his wife as a high schooler was 'fun' for him to read. The whole time, a visibly red-faced Priyanka held her hands to her face. In the book, the actor wrote about once having to hide her boyfriend at the time in a closet.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares Snippet Of Her Virtual Book Tour With Sonali Bendre

Read: Priyanka Chopra Thanks Her Fans To Accept Her Book 'Unfinished' As A First Time Writer

Leave it to @nickjonas to get straight to the good stuff 😂 #Unfinished pic.twitter.com/Mr9Nu3yWYT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 11, 2021

In the book, The Sky is Pink actress wrote that she was living with her aunt Kiran at the time. At school, she met a boy and began an innocent relationship with him. Once when they were at her house, her aunt returned earlier than expected, and Priyanka had to stuff the boy into a closet. But her aunt found out and angrily called up Priyanka's mother, who was back in India.

Priyanka’s memoir Unfinished has become the number one bestseller on Amazon within 24 hours of its release. Her proactive promotion of her book seems to have yielded an early fruit, as she has announced in her Instagram story that Unfinished has become the number one bestseller on Amazon within 24 hours of its release. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Unfinished chronicles all the important moments of her life from winning the title of “Miss World” to her break in Bollywood, from the death of her father to her marriage to Nick Jonas. Since the release of the book, it has become a topic of conversation. In one of the chapters, she has written about her disgust at a director asking her to twirl and then telling her to get artificial enhancements to fit into the industry. In another chapter, the global star owned her mistake of endorsing a skin-whitening cream and contributing to the craze of being fair-skinned in India. She said in the chapter that it was purely a professional decision but she still regrets doing it.

Read: Priyanka Chopra's Memoir 'Unfinished' Becomes No. 1 Bestseller Within A Day Of Its Release

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Fans Post 'Unfinished' Book Release, Says 'Now It's Yours'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.