Priyanka Chopra's Mother-in-law, Kevin-Danielle Jonas Attend Love Again Premiere | Photos

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media to share pictures from the after-party of the premiere of Love Again on May 4. The series of photos featured Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas along with his family members Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas and Denise Jonas. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra also posed with the Jonas family at the movie premiere.

Priyanka recently attended the premiere of her upcoming film, Love Again along with Nick and other cast members. The couple walked the pink carpet hand-in-hand. Priyanka has now shared photos from the after party. The party was held at Priyanka’s restaurant in New York, Sona. The Citadel actress captioned the post, “Family.. to every one that came to support. I love you.. without you, none of it is possible.”

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra could be seen in a pink cutout dress, while Nick suited up in black and white. Another set of pictures shared by Priyanka’s manager, Anjula Acharia showed Love Again actor Sam Heughan and Sofia Barclay in attendance at the party. Apart from them, designer Prabal Gurung, who designed Alia Bhatt’s MET Gala outfit was also at the party, as was designer Falguni Peacock.

About Love Again

Love Again is an American romantic-comedy movie. The film released on May 5 and features Priyanka Chopra in the lead alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The movie is directed by Jim Strouse and also features Nick Jonas in a cameo appearance.

Priyanka Chopra Movies

Apart from Love Again, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the Russo Brothers web series Citadel. The 40-year-old also announced that she will be a part of the movie Heads of State. Closer home, the actress will feature in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.