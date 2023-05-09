Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Taking Year Off After Malti Marie's Birth: I'm Greedy But...

Actress Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her daughter Malti Marie. In an interview, the actress spoke about who looks after her one-year-old when both she and her husband, Nick Jonas, are taking care of business in the outside world. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie last year.

Priyanka was a guest on ABC’s The View. On te show, she said that after the birth of Malti Marie, her priorities changed. She said that she took a year off to raise Malti Marie after her birth. Priyanka also explained that it’s not something that everyone can do, and revealed that she has done four films in a year as she is “greedy” about work. However, she said that Malti Marie’s birth changed everything for her, as her daughter became her “honing signal”.

“Not everyone has the ability to say, ‘Hey I won’t go to work’ or take a year off but I did,” the Citadel actress said, adding, ”I took a year off and I’m someone who has done four movies a year because I’m greedy. I don’t want anyone else to do the job, just in case I don’t get it again. I still have that energy. But when she came there’s nothing else that matters. She is my honing signal."

She also revealed that she doesn’t go to work unless there is someone who can take care of her daughter. She said that her mother, Madhu Chopra, loves taking care of Malti Marie. She praised her mother as well as her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jones. She concluded by saying that the couple has a lot of support for doing their jobs due to their mothers. “Wherever I go I have to come back home. She is with me everywhere. She is in New York right now which means my mother schlepped everywhere."

Priyanka Chopra’s current projects

Priyanka Chopra is featuring in the action series Citadel, opposite Eternals star Richard Madden and Margin Call star Stanley Tucci. Other than that, her film Love Again has also hit the big sceens. It features singer Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.