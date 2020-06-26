Priyanka Chopra Jonas Or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who Wore The Pink Pantsuit Better?

Many of the Bollywood divas are nowadays choosing popular brands and their trendy attires, which often lead to face-offs between them. One of the face-offs that happened in the recent past is between two beautiful divas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jacqueline Fernandez. Both wore a stunning formal pink outfit which was similar but styled differently. Take a look and decide who wore it better.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Bollywood star and acclaimed fashionista Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads in a pair of wide-flare trousers, which were in carnation pink. She paired it with a v-neck mulberry blouse. The actor chose to wear a beige maxi coat to complete her look. The Quantico actor accessorised her stunning ensemble with a pair of ombre aviators, silver hoop earrings and a red snakeskin handbag.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, opted to wear a form-fitting dress for one of her events. Her pink blazer featured strong shoulder pads. The actor's pants were slightly more form-fitting and featured piping along the front. She accessorised her outfit with neutral strappy stilettos and a chunky chain neckpiece in bright gold. Jacqueline’s hair was parted in the side and pulled up into a high glossy ponytail. For glam, the actor went for a hue that matched her outfit - rosy cheeks, pink lips and loads of highlighter.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in Shonali Bose's directorial The Sky Is Pink. She portrayed the role of Aditi Chaudhary in the flick and was lauded by the critics. The actor will reportedly be next seen in the film We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Her production, Paani, also received several accolades at the recent National Film Awards.

On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix film titled Mrs Serial Killer. For this film, she received immense appreciation for her performance. She will be seen in the film Attack, which is an action-thriller film featuring John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Caged Vengeance and Miss Match India.

