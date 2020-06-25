Priyanka Chopra Jonas Or Lucy Hale: Who Wore The Fendi Striped Dress Better?

The trend of spotting famous divas in similar outfits is not something new in Tinsel town. In the recent past, two celebrated personalities who were caught in a similar situation were actor Priyanka Chopra, and American singer Lucy Hale. Both of these stunning ladies opted for asymmetric outfits. Take a look and decide which diva who wore it better.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra attended a promotional event for the cosmetic brand, Pantene. For the occasion, the actor was styled by her go-to stylist Ami Patel. Looking every bit stunning, Priyanka packed a punch in the earthy colour by adding a bit of drama with stripes. Her graphic Fendi dress had bold and subtle lines. The actor wore dazzling earrings from Azotiique and rings from label Angana Nanavaty.

Priyanka opted for strappy sandals to complete her look. The actor’s textured hair and nude makeup rounded out her look. The actor allowed her striped dress to take centre stage, keeping all other elements in her look muted but equally striking. Priyanka’s textured waves were a new style from her usual sleek centre-parted style. Also, with the bright mauve tinted lips, Priyanka shone in this Fendi dress.

Lucy Hale

In the same year, for a chat at the Teen Choice Awards, Lucy Hale opted for the same collar Fendi striped dress. Her outfit hung loose on her petite frame. The singer paired her outfit with white pumps. For her glam, Lucy Hale went with heavy mascara and eyeliner. The other makeup aspects included deep red lips and filled-in brows. Lacy’s cropped locks were styled into loose waves, and she looked stunning in it.

What’s Next For Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink opposite her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar. The actor will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming film; We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka has also been signed for the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise and an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. Priyanka Chopra will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in this show. The actor has also been signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

