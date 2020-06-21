Priyanka Chopra Jonas Or Ariana Grande: Who Wore The Berta Dress Better?

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Ariana Grande have always occupied a special place in the hearts of fans. Both these divas have often been on top of their style game. Both the ravishing beauties pull off almost all the outfits that they wear. In September 2019, the American singer Ariana Grande styled in a Berta dress for her music video Don't Call Me Angel. The music video also featured the Hannah Montana actress Miley Cyrus and American singer Lana Del Ray. On the other hand, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra donned ivory embellished Berta dress at the JBL fest in Las Vegas. While the JBL fest was held in October 2018, Ariana Grande’s music video was released in September 2019. Both these divas looked gorgeous in their sparkling white Berta dresses.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Mom Madhu Chopra, Shares Collection Of Old Birthday Memories

Who wore the Berta dress better?

Priyanka Chopra’s Berta dress was a combination of a busty top and a wrap-around skirt which was paired with an embroidered hem. On the other hand, Ariana Grande styled in a shorter Berta outfit in her music video. While the Bajirao Mastani actress opted for silver sandals and a mini handbag, Grande paired her outfit with a quintessential diamond choker, diamond stud earrings and ivory white thigh-high boots.

ALSO READ: When Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Gave A Funny Response To Her Having Long Shooting Hours

While the Sky is Pink actress Priyanka Chopra opted for hair extensions, Ariana Grande tied her hair into a high ponytail. Priyanka Chopra wore subtle brown nuance makeup at the JBL fest. On the other hand, Ariana Grande completed her look with shades of pink. Singer Ariana Grande opted for a peachy lip-colour while her eyes were painted with beautiful pink glitter.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Other Celebs With Interesting Instagram Bios

Instagram Divas

Other than being style icons, both these ethereal beauties have a great profile on social media. While The Sky is Pink actress has over 53 million followers on Instagram, Ariana Grande has over 191 million followers on Instagram. Further, while Ariana Grande’s photos are cute and trendy, Priyanka Chopra’s photos are more heart-warming and provide a glimpse into her life. Both these divas continue to win the hearts of their fans, both on-screen as well as off-screen.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal Shares Picture Wearing Suit And Richa Chadha Cannot Stop Gushing

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra and Ariana Grande's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.