Priyanka Chopra On Answering Pak Woman Over 'Jai Hind' Tweet: Unfortunate; I'm Not Pro-war

Priyanka Chopra termed as ‘unfortunate’ her encounter with a Pakistani woman, who had questioned her for apparently hailing the India Air Force after the Balakot strikes. In a recent interview with a news portal, the actor tried to avoid the question by stating that it was not an ‘opportune moment’ to talk about it. The Desi Girl added that she has never been pro-war, and her statements and her work was a testament to this fact. Priyanka said that she doesn’t find it necessary to keep ‘regurgitating’ it.

Priyanka Chopra is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. In response to the Indian Air Force’s airstrikes at the terror outfits at Balakot, Pakistan, she had responded, ‘Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces.” Earlier this year, in August, at the Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019, a Pakistani woman had come to her and said, ‘’ "You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this ...As a Pakistani, millions of people, like, me, have supported you in your business."

PeeCee had then responded, "I hear you... Whenever you are done, I will speak. Are you done? Ok cool. So, I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a sort of, a middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love. Don't embarass yourself." The interaction had made headlines then.

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

Professional front

Meanwhile, Priyanka was recently honoured with the Danny Kane Humanitarian Award by the UNICEF. She had then stated that helping others should be a way of life and not a choice. On the professional front, Priyanka last featured in The Sky is Pink. The movie was her comeback to Bollywood after three years. The movie also starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She is currently shooting for The White Tiger, where she is paired opposite Rajkummar Rao.

