Priyanka Chopra Honoured With UNICEF's Humanitarian Award, Extends A Strong Message

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘global’ stardom might have been because of her work in some big ventures in the West, but the actor did not keep this work restricted to only entertainment. The ‘Desi Girl’ committed herself to cause of children, as she grew from a national ambassador to global ambassador for United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The 37-year-old's work in several countries over the years has made headlines. Priyanka has now been recognised for her efforts as she bagged the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. PeeCee sent a strong message at the event by stating that giving back should be a ‘way of life’ and not a ‘choice’. She added that only intention was not enough, since it was ‘nothing’ if it did not translate into action.

READ: Priyanka Chopra Is A Visual Delight In Red As She Graces The UNICEF Ball; Check Pics

Priyanka Chopra was felicitated with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the UNICEF's Snowflake Ball on Wednesday. Dressed in a one-sleeved turtle neck red dress, the UNICEF global ambassador on stage said, “Giving back is no longer a choice. Giving back has to be a way of life.” She added, “Giving back is no longer a choice. Giving back has to be a way of life.”

“Giving back is no longer a choice. Giving back has to be a way of life,” says @UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador @priyankachopra, receiving the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at tonight’s #UNICEFSnowflake Ball. “Let us live up to our children’s dreams.” 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ltfKSq7AiR — UNICEF USA (@UNICEFUSA) December 4, 2019

READ: Anjaana Anjaani: Moments Of Ranbir & Priyanka's Film That Will Melt Your Heart

In an interview on the sidelines, Priyanka said, “I just become an actor, and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important. I was working with thalassemic children, childen’s wards and suddenly I realised the theme, that I was working a lot for kids. My then manager told me that there was an organisation called UNICEF and that I should just volunteer because they worked around every vertical of benefitting kids and kids’ rights. So I started reading up a lot more. Obviously, I knew about the UNICEF, but I also started volunteering my time and whatever they needed from me. In a couple of years I became a National Ambassador in India. I think two years ago, I became a global ambassador for UNICEF, so the journey has now been for 13 years. But whenever people think about volunteering, just remember that it’s not about intention, it’s about action. You can think about it, you can be a great person, and you can empathise, but unless you do something about it, you still are doing just nothing. And that sort of lead me to volunteer.”

From volunteer to Goodwill Ambassador, @priyankachopra shared her personal @UNICEF journey with us earlier tonight. “[Volunteering] is not about intention. It is about action.” #UNICEFSnowflake pic.twitter.com/Iras3KFZJV — UNICEF USA (@UNICEFUSA) December 4, 2019

READ: Rajkummar Rao Says Priyanka Chopra Has Become A Dear Friend, She Is A Full-on 'desi Girl'

Work front

On the professional front, Priyanka recently featured in The Sky is Pink. This was her first film in Bollywood in three years. The actor is currently working on The White Tiger, a Netflix venture opposite Rajkummar Rao.

READ: Panipat: Kriti Sanon Does Not Feel Pressurized On Being Compared To Priyanka Chopra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.