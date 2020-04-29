This Day That Year: Priyanka Chopra Rejoiced Homemade Ice-cream With Isha Ambani

In the past few years, various issues made headlines on this day over the years. From fans going gaga over the epic battle of Winterfell of GOT, Priyanka Chopra joining Isha Ambani for homemade ice cream, Anil Kapoor breaking his silence on Sonam Kapoor’s rumoured wedding, to CRPF official filing complaint against Newton film’s producers, numerous things happened this day. Here is a compilation of some of the events to recall.

GOT fans set the social media on fire over the battle of Winterfell

The third episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 featured an epic battle of Winterfell. Fans of the series held their expectations high and had numerous questions as it approached its end. As the 90-minute battle sequence started, viewers started sharing memes, filled twitter with their thoughts, spoilers and praises for the unmatchable experience. Moreover, people called the battle of Winterfell episode worth the wait. Take a look at the tweets.

Game of thrones outdid them selves tonight! Thank you thank you for giving us the fight of life. You did not disappoint. I can’t wait till the next episode. — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) April 29, 2019

I still got questions like...Why the Night King want Bran soooooooo bad?



He could've easily killed everyone around Bran...and then get to Bran.

It's not like Bran can escape. — Charles Preston (@_CharlesPreston) April 29, 2019

Priyanka Chopra enjoyed ice cream with her girl gang

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra spent a great time with her girlfriends and sister Parineeti Chopra while prepping up for her brother’s wedding. She shared a fun and cute photo featuring Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, among others. The group is seen rejoicing homemade ice cream. However, Alia Bhatt could not attend their get-together as visible in the caption, which states that she missed the joy. Take a look at their photo.

Anil Kapoor talked about Sonam Kapoor's wedding

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor broke the silence about his daughter’s rumoured wedding. According to reports, he was asked about the same and he replied by saying that people would get to know everything at the right time. During this time, the photos of Kapoor’s bungalow adorned with lights and his wife overseeing the decoration went viral on the internet. When the media asked about it, the actor assured that they would share everything soon.

A CRPF officer filed a complaint against Newton film

Rajkummar Rao’s Newton was India’s official entry for the 2018 Oscars’ Best Foreign Language Category. The flick garnered immense applause for the actor’s performance and the storyline. However, Newton allegedly hurt the sentiments of a CRPF officer, who had made a complaint against the makers of the flick for depicting CRPF officers in a bad light. According to reports, Tamal Sanyal had filed a criminal complaint and a civil defamation case against the makers to tender a public apology and compensate the complainant.

