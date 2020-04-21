Kiara Advani Says Being Friends With Isha Ambani Doesn't Make Her The Heiress

Kiara Advani in a recent interview with a news daily opened up about the unkind comments she came across from many in the glamour world. When Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani posted pictures with her school friend Isha Ambani on social media, many commented that she has connections with the influential families from the Hindi film industry and other business tycoons.

In a recent interview with news daily, Kiara revealed that that being friends with the scion of a wealthy family in India (Isha Ambani) does not make her the heiress herself. Kiara Advani said that with social media tracing your regular whereabouts, people are time and again judged. Advani said that the social spectrum does not define the depths of an individual or what a person is in real life.

Sharing about an incident that took place with her when she shared photos with school buddy Isha Ambani before the latter's wedding, Kiara Advani exclaimed that netizens started judging her struggle in the industry, after knowing she was friends with Isha. The Machine actor staunchly said that if she is friends with Isha Ambani, that has nothing to do with her work-life and what she has been going through on a daily basis.

In the same interaction, Kiara Advani talked about coming from a family of privileges and opened about being family friends with Salman Khan. Talking about her initial days in Bollywood, Advani revealed that she did not have a management team back then, hence she got the chance to meet a particular agency that handled Salman Khan's work. In terms of work, Salman's support did open the doors of her, but that can't get her a film, Kiara Advani explained. Moreover, the Good Newwz actor expressed that being a star kid can also not get anyone a film in Bollywood because, in the end, it's a business.

