Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Have A Swell Time At Isha Ambani's Holi Party; Videos Here

Vicky Kaushal is enjoying at a great time in his career, be it delivering the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, bagging the National Award or signing numerous films. While that is on the professional front, his personal life too has been a part of the rumour mills. The Uri actor’s rumoured relationship and break-up with Harleen Sethi was in the headlines not very long back and now it has been reported that Vicky Kaushal in a relationship with Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Isha Ambani's Holi party

The two were recently papped at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's Holi celebrations last night. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif twinned in white and were all smiles as the paparazzi clicked their pictures.

Vicky looked handsome in a white shirt and blue denim with shoes. While Katrina looked pretty in a white cami printed top with a skirt and a dupatta. Take a look below-

The rumours about the two actors dating started with Katrina stating on a chat show that she thought she’d make a good pair with Vicky on the big screen. After this, Vicky asked her 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' as a part of a gig on an awards show. Within a few days, they started being snapped together. Their pictures of ‘dinner dates’ have enjoyed viral status on the Internet.

Responding to the intense rumours, Kaushal in an interview kept the cards close to his chest and stated that he wanted to ‘guard’ his personal life. The Masaan star said that not opening up was a better option since one could avoid discussions, interpretations, and misinterpretations.

