Priyanka Chopra Replaced Rani In 'Waqt: The Race Against Time'? Read Facts About The Film

Waqt: The Race Against Time is a 2005 movie, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Shefali Shah in the leading roles. Directed by Vipul Shah, the movie is an emotional portrayal of a dysfunctional family, where the son's irresponsibility creates a rift between him and his father.
Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of father Ishwar who wants his son Aditya to finally act responsibly, who, however, elopes and marries his girlfriend Pooja, who ends up getting pregnant.
However, unbeknownst to anyone else, Ishwar is suffering from lung cancer and is dying. So it is ‘a race against time’ for him to get his son Aditya to realise his responsibilities. Here are a few facts about the film, you probably had no idea about.
