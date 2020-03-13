Priyanka Chopra Replaced Rani In 'Waqt: The Race Against Time'? Read Facts About The Film

Waqt: The Race Against Time is a 2005 movie, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Shefali Shah in the leading roles. Directed by Vipul Shah, the movie is an emotional portrayal of a dysfunctional family, where the son's irresponsibility creates a rift between him and his father.

Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of father Ishwar who wants his son Aditya to finally act responsibly, who, however, elopes and marries his girlfriend Pooja, who ends up getting pregnant.

However, unbeknownst to anyone else, Ishwar is suffering from lung cancer and is dying. So it is ‘a race against time’ for him to get his son Aditya to realise his responsibilities. Here are a few facts about the film, you probably had no idea about.

Waqt: The Race Against Time trivia

The seven-minute song Do me a favour - let's play Holi took seven days to film, as Priyanka Chopra got electrocuted when she stepped on a loose wire.

Reportedly, during the making of Aankhen, Vipul Shah narrated the script of this movie to the two leading men Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, who were keenly waiting to start working together once again.

As per reports, Akshay Kumar was so touched by the film's father-son subject that he acquired the Mumbai distribution rights of the film. The actor also insisted for the film to be dedicated to his late father Hari Om Bhatia and that each DVD of the film displays a letter he had written to his father.

Reportedly, when the film was announced, Paresh Rawal was part of the script, however, his role was finally taken by Boman Irani.

As part of the marketing strategy for the movie, Amitabh Bachchan personally wrote the story of the father-son relationship in his own handwriting on the advertising brochures of the movie.

Reportedly, Rani Mukerji was initially offered the role that Priyanka Chopra did.

Shefali Shah is playing mother to Akshay Kumar in this movie. Interestingly Shefali Shah is 5 years younger than Akshay Kumar.

