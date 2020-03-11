The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

When Priyanka Chopra's Fashion Ensembles Triggered A Meme-fest On Social Media

Bollywood News

Here are some of the most viral Priyanka Chopra memes on her fashion statements and ensembles made by fans and netizens on social media. See pictures here.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most highly influential celebrities across the globe with a follower base of 50 million on Instagram alone. The global sensation is always being praised for her acting, singing and fashion statements. The Desi Girl of Bollywood rules the hearts of millions of her fans, not only in Bollywood but across the world. However, Priyanka Chopra has also dealt with some serious social media criticisms. 

From churning news to memes, social media releases a wide range of information daily. Several times, Priyanka Chopra has hit the meme section of social media for various reasons. Let's take a look at some of the funniest Priyanka Chopra memes made on her fashion statements. 

Priyanka Chopra memes 

 ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's cute and funny GIFs for enhancing your chatting experience

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra had a blast at her bachelorette party and these inside pics prove it

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Memes Hi Memes (@_bhasad_machado) on

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-approved ways to wear turtleneck sweaters

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Memes (@priyankameme) on

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif calls Priyanka Chopra's Grammy outfit 'beautiful' amidst online backlash 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Memes (@priyankamemes) on

Promo Image Source - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Anand Mahindra shares video of woman who can 'outrace the virus'
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES VIDEO
Scindia
'SCINDIA FAMILY ONE AGAIN'
Indians
OVER 70 STUDENTS STRANDED IN ITALY
Coronavirus scare to push 'Sooryavanshi', '83' release ahead? Producer answers
SOORYAVANSHI, 83 TO BE POSTPONED?
DK Shivakumar
DK SHIVAKUMAR ON SCINDIA EXIT
Scindia
SUDHANSHU TRIVEDI REACTS