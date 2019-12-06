Priyanka Chopra Shines In An Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At Marrakech Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra on Thursday attended the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival. The actress was honored with the lifetime achievement award at the Jemaa el-Fna square. Chopra looked beautiful in gold-silver Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture saree. Take a look at the pictures —

Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday was honored with UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. The India star was named the 2019 recipient of the Humanitarian Award by the United Nations Children's Fund in June this year and received the award at the Snowflake Ball. "Giving back is no longer a choice. Giving back has to be a way of life," Priyanka said after accepting the award named after Danny Kaye, an American actor and philanthropist who was UNICEF's first Goodwill Ambassador.

Veteran fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg handed over the award to the 37-year-old actor. Priyanka, who has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for more than a decade, also opened up about her journey with the organisation. "I had just become an actor and I was figuring out that I had this platform. I had started associating with causes that I believed were important."

"I was working with thalassemic children, children's wards and suddenly I realised that there was a theme that I was working with a lot of kids. My then manager Natasha Pal told me that there is this organisation called UNICEF and maybe I should volunteer. "I started reading up a lot more and I started volunteering my time. A couple of years later, I became a national ambassador in India and then two years ago, I became a global ambassador for the UNICEF. The journey has been now 13 years," she told UNICEF USA.

