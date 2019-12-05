Priyanka Chopra Shares The Secret To Being Fit And Fabulous

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular celebrities in Hollywood as well as Bollywood. When it comes to fitness, the actor has excelled in everything she does. It was very prominent with her rigorous training for her role in Mary Kom. The actor is committed to working out and also performs her stunts but she never compromises on her diet. As per reports, the actor may have moved to New York her heart is still attached to desi food. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, the actor gave a detailed account of her everyday diet plan. It seems to be the simplest meal to cut down on junk food. Here are some easy diet tips from Priyanka Chopra which you could add in your diet plan.

Also read | Nick Jonas Is 'inspired' As Priyanka Chopra Receives Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

In the interview, Priyanka said that she loves eating and cannot help control her cravings, especially around the festival time. She also said that her life revolves around food and instead of avoiding meals completely, she has found smarter ways to deal with it. The actor has breakfast talking about lunch, lunch talking about dinner. Especially around Diwali and Christmas, she always put on weight. And January, February and March is the time where she comes back to my summer body. She also said she carries a big bottle of water with her.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Is A Visual Delight In Red As She Graces The UNICEF Ball; Check Pics

Priyanka said that is not a morning person and she usually grabs a good cup of coffee as a pre-workout drink and later, for breakfast, she either has an omelette, avocado toast. And if Indian food is on her mind idli, dosa or poha top the list. During her lunch, Priyanka eats Nachni Rotis (ragi rotis) as they are healthy and taste good. The actor is planning to go all-vegetarian these days, so she eats bhindi, dal, aloo gobi, curd, achar (pickles) and salads as they are very important. For dinner, Priyanka keeps the calories at bay and prefers to have soup or she would sometimes even have leftovers from the lunch. The only mantra that Priyanka follows is, eat well and burn those calories too. Priyanka works out in the morning and does a combination of cardio and weight training exercises.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Wins Three Renowned Titles In 2019, Tops IMDb List Of Indian Stars

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Receives UNICEF's Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.