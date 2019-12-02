Priyanka & Nick's First Anniversary: Fan Photoshops A Baby Between The Two, Netizens React

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas clocked on their first wedding anniversary. On the occasion, the happy couple went on to share images with the most heartwarming captions on Instagram. Sharing three beautiful images on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me.Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed."

On the occasion, a fan photoshopped picture has gone viral on the internet wherein Nick and Priyanka can be seen striking a pose, but they have a baby in their arms. The post has left many chuckling on Twitter. Take a look below-

Fan photoshops picture of Priyanka & Nick

Previously, dishing out plans of celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Nick Jonas said: "Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her and she might be watching. And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled... We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time. This year's been, for she and I both, probably the craziest of our lives, but kind of nice to have that centering grounding feeling with each other."

On the professional front:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink, which was also her Bollywood comeback after a period of three years. Although it was one of the most anticipated films of the year, it did not rake that well at the ticketing counters and performed quite averagely at the box office. Before this, the global icon was seen in a Hollywood film alongside Rebel Wilson titled Isn't It Romantic. As of now, Priyanka Chopra is shooting for a Netflix Original Film titled, The White Tiger which is based on Arvind Adiga's novel.

