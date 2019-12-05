Nick Jonas Is 'inspired' As Priyanka Chopra Receives Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most celebrated couples globally, as the celebrity-duo has time and again shelled out major relationship goals. Apart from being famous for their stellar public appearances, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are also famous for their social media presence. Recently, Priyanka Chopra was honoured at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball, to which Nick Jonas had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details.

Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s achievement

Priyanka Chopra, who is the current UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador for child rights, has been indulged in several social campaigns across the globe. For her contributions to the society, Priyanka Chopra was recently honoured with a Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball on December 3, 2019. While fans across the globe were busy wishing Priyanka Chopra on her new achievement, the actor’s husband, Nick Jonas expressed his feelings in a unique way. Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of his wife to congratulate the actor. Expressing his love for Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas captioned the picture as, “So proud of who you are and the good you’ve brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love.” Take a look at Nick Jonas’s post:

Priyanka Chopra's fashion choice for the event

Priyanka Chopra has proved to be a bonafide fashionista, as the actor keeps her fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house. For the event, Priyanka opted for a red one-shouldered turtle neck gown, which had a long trail attached. Keeping her makeup minimal, Priyanka Chopra accessorised her look with diamond earrings.

