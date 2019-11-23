Priyanka Chopra Takes A Drive In Mumbai, Netizens Ask This Important Question

Priyanka Chopra who was recently in Delhi as she was shooting for The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao is back in the bay and seems to be having a swell time. From her latest Instagram update, the actress was seen going out and about in the city of dreams enjoying a much-needed car ride. However, many curious netizens wanted to ask as to how 'right-hand driving feels' as the global icon spends most of her time abroad, and is used to driving to the left. Comments such as, “You can do it.” Another commented, “My girl is so intelligent.” One more user wrote, “Right-hand driving.. how does it feel.” flooded the post.

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post

In the picture, Priyanka Chopra's back faces the camera. The actress can be seen wearing shades and can be seen donning a floral colored chiffon top.

Priyanka Chopra recently toppled many prominent Bollywood celebrities by becoming the number one searched actor globally. According to the recent survey, it was stated that Priyanka Chopra was the top Indian actor to make the maximum impact on the people around the world. According to reports, the name Priyanka Chopra was searched 2.74 million times in 2019.

On the professional front:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink, which was also her Bollywood comeback after a period of three years. Although it was one of the most anticipated films of the year, it did not rake that well at the ticketing counters and performed quite averagely at the box office. Before this, the global icon was seen in a Hollywood film alongside Rebel Wilson titled Isn't It Romantic.

As of now Priyanka Chopra is shooting for a Netflix Original Film titled, The White Tiger which is based on Arvind Adiga's novel.

