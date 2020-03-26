Priyanka Chopra's #SafeHandsChallenge Featuring A Song Co-written By Nick Is A Must-watch

Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle and shared a video of her participation in the SafeHands challenge initiated by the Director-General of the World Health Organisation. As a measure of spreading awareness among netizens about precautions of the deadly coronavirus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus started the challenge on Twitter by nominating popular celebrities from every country of the world. Chopra took the cause forward as she posted a video of herself washing her hands along with a sweet song that has been co-written by her singer-songwriter husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra takes the Safe Hands Challenge

The actor also nominated her sister Parineeti Chopra, Hollywood star Mindy Kaling, her singer-songwriter husband Nick Jonas and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to take the challenge further. She captioned the video by thanking Dr.Tedros and stating that during the COVID-19 pandemic time one should take necessary precautions for themselves and their family. " It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve", she asserted. Watch below-

Meanwhile, several celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos of what they are doing during the lockdown period on their social media. While a few are indulging in their favourite hobbies while are engaging themselves in workout sessions, many of them have been sharing daily updates of them doing house chores and more.

Previously, Deepika Padukone took the challenge and nominated Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to take the challenge further. She captioned the video by thanking Dr.Tedros and stating that even though the COVID-19 pandemic has been a 'task', everyone is 'in this fight together'.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

