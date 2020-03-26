The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Priyanka Chopra's #SafeHandsChallenge Featuring A Song Co-written By Nick Is A Must-watch

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra has taken the Safe Hands Challenge and it features a song co-written by Nick Jonas. Previously, Deepika Padukone took to challenge. See below

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter handle and shared a video of her participation in the SafeHands challenge initiated by the Director-General of the World Health Organisation. As a measure of spreading awareness among netizens about precautions of the deadly coronavirus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus started the challenge on Twitter by nominating popular celebrities from every country of the world. Chopra took the cause forward as she posted a video of herself washing her hands along with a sweet song that has been co-written by her singer-songwriter husband Nick Jonas. 

READ: Priyanka Chopra's Awards She Won In The West Will Leave Every Indian Soaring With Pride

Priyanka Chopra takes the Safe Hands Challenge 

The actor also nominated her sister Parineeti Chopra, Hollywood star Mindy Kaling, her singer-songwriter husband Nick Jonas and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan to take the challenge further. She captioned the video by thanking Dr.Tedros and stating that during the COVID-19 pandemic time one should take necessary precautions for themselves and their family. " It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve", she asserted. Watch below- 

READ: Priyanka Chopra's 'Agneepath' Was Offered To Nana Patekar? Know More Lesser-known Facts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Meanwhile, several celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos of what they are doing during the lockdown period on their social media.  While a few are indulging in their favourite hobbies while are engaging themselves in workout sessions, many of them have been sharing daily updates of them doing house chores and more.

READ: Priyanka Chopra Made Singing Debut With Tamil Song & It Has Thalapathy Vijay Connection

Previously, Deepika Padukone took the challenge and nominated Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to take the challenge further. She captioned the video by thanking Dr.Tedros and stating that even though the COVID-19 pandemic has been a 'task', everyone is 'in this fight together'.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Prasar
MAHABHARATA, RAMAYANA TO COMEBACK?
ICMR
ICMR ANSWERS FAQS ON COVID-19
COVID-19
JOURNO TESTS +VE FOR COVID-19
Prince Charles
PRINCE CHARLES TESTS POSITIVE
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM'S 10-POINT PLAN
Floyd Cardoz
CELEBS EXPRESS GRIEF