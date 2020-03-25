Priyanka Chopra Made Singing Debut With Tamil Song & It Has Thalapathy Vijay Connection

Priyanka Chopra, who shot to fame after winning the Miss World title in 2000, made her acting debut in 2002. Priyanka Chopra made her debut with A. Majid's Thamizhan. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Priyanka in the lead, interestingly, also marked her singing debut. The Quantico actor lent her voice for a song in the film. Reports have it that there is an interesting story behind her singing debut. Here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Biographical Films That You Can Binge-watch This Weekend

Priyanka Chopra's singing debut has a Thalapathy Vijay connection

Priyanka Chopra, who made her acting debut alongside South Superstar Thalapthy Vijay, also made her singing debut with a song from the film. The song titled, Ullathai Killathe, was composed by D Imman. In an old interview with an online portal, the music director shared an interesting story related to the song. He revealed that it was Thalapathy Vijay who recommended Priyanka's name for the song. Reportedly Thalapathy Vijay had heard Priyanka humming to tunes during their shooting, which led to her singing debut. The song that is sung by Priyanka Chopra and Thalapathy Vijay is reported to be a massive hit.

Also Read | When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Her Comfort Food And It Is Similar To Yours

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra On Rumours During Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Misinformation Can Spread Panic'

After the Tamil song, Priyanka Chopra stayed away from playback singing. However, in 2011, Priyanka Chopra signed a recording deal with a music label. Her first song to release was In My City. The song released in 2012 was a massive hit.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of her Netflix film The White Tiger. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, is based on Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller novel of the same name.

Besides the upcomer, Priyanka Chopra is reported to play a pivotal role in Matrix 4. The sci-fi thriller is reportedly in the shooting process. Meanwhile, the actor has multiple movies at different stages of production.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion' Is A Must Watch For All Fashion Lovers; Here Is Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.