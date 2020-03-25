Priyanka Chopra's Awards She Won In The West Will Leave Every Indian Soaring With Pride

Priyanka Chopra, who dipped her toes in Hollywood with the much-acclaimed three-season TV show Quantico, has now managed to become a household name in the west. Apart from being known as an actor to watch out for, Priyanka has also made her name as a social media influencer and an advocate for human rights, as the actor has been a part of many such initiatives. The Don actor, who has garnered nearly fifty awards for her work in Bollywood films, has also added many awards under her name in the west. Take a look at the awards won by Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra On Rumours During Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Misinformation Can Spread Panic'

Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

Priyanka, who is the current UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador for child rights, has been indulged in several social campaigns across the globe. For her contributions to the society, Priyanka Chopra was recently honoured with a Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball on December 3, 2019. Take a look:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion' Is A Must Watch For All Fashion Lovers; Here Is Why

A day after receiving the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball, Priyanka Jonas was awarded at Festival International Du Film De Marrakech in Morocco.

Priyanka took to social media to express her gratitude after receiving the award. Sharing pictures from the event, she wrote on Instagram, "To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honoured and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you @melitatoscan @festivaldufilmdemarrakech (sic)." Take a look:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Payment For A Promotional Post On Instagram Will Leave You Tongue-tied

Priyanka won a People's Choice Award for her international acting debut as FBI agent Alex Parish in American TV thriller series Quantico.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra became the first South Asian actress to win the honour. Priyanka was named the Favourite Actress in a New TV series at the gala on Wednesday night here. She was nominated against actresses like Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lea Michele and Marcia Gay Harden.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Payment For A Promotional Post On Instagram Will Leave You Tongue-tied

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.