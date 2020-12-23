Priyanka Chopra thanks 'Text for You' co-star Sam for praising 'The White Tiger' trailer

Actress Priyanka Chopra who recently shared the trailer of her upcoming Netflix original film The White Tiger recently won appreciation from her Text For You co-actor Sam Heughen. The actor expressed his excitement over the project after Priyanka shared the new posters from the film on Twitter. The Outlander star took to Twitter and praised the trailer. Sharing Priyanka's tweet announcing the trailer released, Sam wrote, "Looks so good Pri!!!!"

Sam Heughan praises The White Tiger trailer

In return for his love, Priyanka was quick enough to thank Sam for his words and wrote, “Thank you so much sam. Congratulations on wrapping #textforyou." The actress is still shooting for the movie and has been sharing photos from the sets of the movie. The two stars were earlier shooting together for the film in London. According to Daily Mail, Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas will also be seen doing a cameo in the film Text For You.

Read: Sam Heughan Begins 'Text For You' Shooting, Awaits Celine Dion, Priyanka Chopra To Join

Read: Priyanka Chopra Starts Preparation For 'Text For You', Shares Pics From Salon Session

Looks so good Pri!!!! https://t.co/1zICpcH6Z1 — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) December 22, 2020

Thank you so much sam. Congratulations on wrapping #textforyou 🙏🏽😊 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 22, 2020

Recently, photos from the sets of the movie surfaced to show the two stars filming an intimate scene. Shooting a snowy scene together, Priyanka looked beautiful in a bright orange coat with a pink dress. Apart from this, the actress gave a sneak-peek of how shooting in 202 amid the pandemic looked like. "Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand. This was taken after hair and makeup where we wait right before we shoot, in a secure distanced zone ...And masks on...in between all shots!! Staying safe is part of getting the job done to protect yourself and everyone around you. Stay positive! test negative!" Priyanka wrote.

Dec 15, 2020 Priyanka Chopra with her co-star @SamHeughan on the sets of #TextForYou pic.twitter.com/RXs0X0NbXC — 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮 (@updatespriyanka) December 15, 2020

The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit "SMS Fur Dich", which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name. Strouse has co-written the screenplay with Lauryn Kahn undertaking the most recent rewrite. The plot revolves around a woman who, to ease the pain after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts to his old cell phone. It turns out that the number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. The two meet and feel an undeniable connection, but can't seem to leave the past behind.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan & Celine Dion To Star In 'Text For You'

Read: 'Text For You': Priyanka Chopra Kisses Co-star Sam Heughan As They Shoot In London

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.